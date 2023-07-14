Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $104.25

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Woodward Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Woodward by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $119.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $121.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 33.98%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

