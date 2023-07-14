Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 693 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

