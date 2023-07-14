Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.46.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 48.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

