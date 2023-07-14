Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Desjardins raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$167.47.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$155.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$159.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.70 and a 1-year high of C$175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.5847047 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

