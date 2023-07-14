Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 185,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

