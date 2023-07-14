Caprock Group LLC Buys 5,378 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

