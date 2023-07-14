Caprock Group LLC Buys 5,469 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after buying an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,619,000 after buying an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

