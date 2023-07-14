Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,781 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $83.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

