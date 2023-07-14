Caprock Group LLC Has $533,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.92.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLM opened at $454.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.32 and a 12 month high of $462.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

