Caprock Group LLC Has $538,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

