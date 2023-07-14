Caprock Group LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.91.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

