Caprock Group LLC Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,294,350. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

