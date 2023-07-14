Caprock Group LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 76,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

