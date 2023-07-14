Caprock Group LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $235.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $970,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

