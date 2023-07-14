Caprock Group LLC Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.96.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.