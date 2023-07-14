Caprock Group LLC Invests $535,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $64.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 49.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.