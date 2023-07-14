Caprock Group LLC Invests $675,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $53.99 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.43 and a 1 year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

