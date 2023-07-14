Caprock Group LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $84.92 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $85.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

