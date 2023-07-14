Caprock Group LLC Purchases 450 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 18.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,804,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $219.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.93. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.