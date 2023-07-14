CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $54,335.80 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $23,896.64.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Reginald Seeto sold 14,268 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $124,987.68.

On Friday, June 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $22,918.47.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $22,890.28.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.98 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 25.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 332.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 432,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 107,408 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 450.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

