Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $255.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.