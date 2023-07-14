Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given New C$2.45 Price Target at Cormark

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.80 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 9.3 %
Shares of TSE CET opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03. The company has a market cap of C$198.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.61.
Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.
