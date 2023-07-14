Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Celanese
In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celanese Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CE opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.
