Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 6.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $122.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

