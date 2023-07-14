Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804,301 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Centene worth $31,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene Price Performance

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.