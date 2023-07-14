ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,600.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $37,000,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.

On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.85 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

