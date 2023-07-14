ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $44,600.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $37,000,641.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.
  • On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $44,250.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $74,900.00.
  • On Friday, June 23rd, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $73,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.
  • On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.85 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after buying an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

