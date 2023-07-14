Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

