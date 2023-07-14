Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $411.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.40. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $413.56. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

