Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

