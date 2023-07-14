Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.97 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.