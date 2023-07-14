Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $521,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $343.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $348.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

