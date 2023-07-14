Chrysty Esperanza Sells 3,150 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Block Stock Up 7.0 %

SQ stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Block by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

