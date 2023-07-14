Chrysty Esperanza Sells 3,150 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Block Stock Up 7.0 %
SQ stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.36. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.48.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- Delta Takes Flight: Double-Digit Upside In Sight
- Generac Powers Up as Summer Temperatures Rise
- 3 Reasons Why Rivian Can Continue To Surge Higher
- Despite Breaking Higher, Analysts Remain Cautious HP Inc.
- PepsiCo Can Soar To New Highs In The 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.