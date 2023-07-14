Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $133.27 on Thursday. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

