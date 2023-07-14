Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.85-14.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.35 billion to $9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $507.69.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $494.48 on Friday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $498.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.38. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

