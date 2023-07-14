ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Buys $224,280.00 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,278,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,360,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,601 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,637.93.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,655 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $244,936.50.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $544,295.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $14,662.45.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $107,768.32.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

NYSE:EMO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.93. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $31.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 349,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,394 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

