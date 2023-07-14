ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $162,595.80 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,460,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,852.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.08 per share, with a total value of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,702 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $626,329.98.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CEM stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $37.20.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

