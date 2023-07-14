Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives $61.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,284 shares of company stock worth $21,682,721 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,610,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $581,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,484 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $107.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $116.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

