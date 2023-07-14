Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

