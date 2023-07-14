Comparing Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurizon and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurizon N/A N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies 1.49% 6.36% 2.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurizon and Greenbrier Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurizon N/A N/A N/A $0.12 21.78 Greenbrier Companies $2.98 billion 0.46 $46.90 million $1.70 25.97

Analyst Recommendations

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Aurizon. Aurizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenbrier Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aurizon and Greenbrier Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurizon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Greenbrier Companies has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Aurizon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Aurizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Aurizon pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aurizon pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greenbrier Companies pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Aurizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Aurizon on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions. It serves miners, primary producers, and the industry. The company was formerly known as QR National Limited and changed its name to Aurizon Holdings Limited in December 2012. Aurizon Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fortitude Valley, Australia.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 12,200 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services to a fleet of approximately 408,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

