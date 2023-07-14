Comparing B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) & Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&G Foods has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Steakholder Foods and B&G Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.39 B&G Foods $2.16 billion 0.45 -$11.37 million ($0.44) -30.52

Profitability

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. B&G Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steakholder Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% B&G Foods -1.48% 8.59% 1.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of B&G Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and B&G Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 2 4 0 0 1.67

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.01%. B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than B&G Foods.

Summary

B&G Foods beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc. manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products. It markets its products under various brands, including Ac'cent, B&G, B&M, Baker's Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary's, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril's, Grandma's Molasses, Green Giant, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald's, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann's, Molly McButter, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-són, Sclafani, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone's, Trappey's, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright's. The company also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. It sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, foodservice outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods, Inc. in October 2004. B&G Foods, Inc. was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

