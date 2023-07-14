Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

CMP stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

