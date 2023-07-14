Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

