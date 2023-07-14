Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.84.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.08.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.