Concord Wealth Partners Buys 4,066 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 219.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $133.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.73.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

