Concord Wealth Partners Buys 5,013 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.83.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

