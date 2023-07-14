Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.80.

ISRG opened at $346.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.14. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $349.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

