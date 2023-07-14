Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 785 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,380,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,667,862,000 after buying an additional 759,440 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.80.

NYSE UNH opened at $447.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $479.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

