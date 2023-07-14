Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1,660.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

VRTX stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

