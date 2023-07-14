Concord Wealth Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1,660.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total value of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VRTX stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $271.61 and a fifty-two week high of $354.94.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
