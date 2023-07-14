Concord Wealth Partners Sells 149 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,227,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

