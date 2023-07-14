Concord Wealth Partners Sells 341 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.