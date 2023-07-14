Concord Wealth Partners Sells 46 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IWF stock opened at $280.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.45 and its 200-day moving average is $243.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $280.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

